Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

ACTG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,769. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity at Acacia Research

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

