Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,511,000 after acquiring an additional 388,067 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 465,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

