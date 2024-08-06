Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATNM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,111. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.