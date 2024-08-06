Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.2 %

ADUS stock opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

