AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

