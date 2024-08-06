Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as high as $72.22 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 978011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

