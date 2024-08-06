Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

