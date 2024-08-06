Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 286,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

