Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

