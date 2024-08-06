Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,217. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

