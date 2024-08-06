Algorand Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.30 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $951.08 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,750,442 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

