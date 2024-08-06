Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
ALLT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Allot Communications Trading Down 3.3 %
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
