Ally Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

ALLY stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 100,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

