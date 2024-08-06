Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

AMR traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,395. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.81 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.78.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

