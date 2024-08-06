Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.16 EPS.

NYSE AMR opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.78. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $172.81 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMR. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

