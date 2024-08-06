Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lane Generational LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lane Generational LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 135,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

