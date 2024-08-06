Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

