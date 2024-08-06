AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:UHALB opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

