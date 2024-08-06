Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $79.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

