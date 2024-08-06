Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 364,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

