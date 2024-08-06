Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 142,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

