Analysts Issue Forecasts for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.3 %

PCH opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 315.79%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.