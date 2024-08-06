Analysts Offer Predictions for Kellanova’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kellanova in a report released on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,509,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

