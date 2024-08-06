Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,910,231. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

