Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.42.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

