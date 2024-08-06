Analysts Offer Predictions for NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.30.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

