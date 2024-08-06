Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $17.14

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $690.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

