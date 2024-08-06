Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $59.88

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

