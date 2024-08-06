Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$12.14 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.