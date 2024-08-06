Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$33.08

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

MEG Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

TSE:MEG opened at C$26.33 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.82.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

