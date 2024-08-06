Analysts Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target at $62.50

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $93,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $863,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

