Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $245.80

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.80.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15.

Tetra Tech’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

