Analysts Set Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target at $2.77

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URG

Ur-Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.01 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.