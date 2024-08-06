Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $11.65

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

