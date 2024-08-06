AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 47,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,336. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.25.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

