Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 35.0 %

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 2,454,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,093. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQMS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

