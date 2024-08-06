Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

