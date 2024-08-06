argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in argenx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in argenx by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in argenx by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $532.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.38.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.37.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

