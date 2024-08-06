Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 3,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

