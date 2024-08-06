Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGO stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

