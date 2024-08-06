Astrana Health (ASTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTH

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.