AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 77.60 on September 9th

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($0.99) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £122.80 ($156.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,939.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of £122.87 and a 200 day moving average of £113.72. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.91) and a 52 week high of £127.84 ($163.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($140.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($159.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($134.87).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

