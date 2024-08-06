Atb Cap Markets Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TransAlta Stock Down 5.2 %

TransAlta stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 45.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,007,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 269,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

