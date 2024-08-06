Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 42.16%.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 7,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,662. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

