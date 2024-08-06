ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.80) earnings per share.
NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The company has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
