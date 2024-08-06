ATS (ATS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS Stock Down 2.4 %

ATS stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.18. ATS has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.