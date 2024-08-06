ATS (ATS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATS Stock Down 2.4 %
ATS stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.18. ATS has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $45.38.
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
