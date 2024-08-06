Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

