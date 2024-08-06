Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 606,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,248. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

