Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $257.72

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.72 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.48). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 210,031 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £197.29 million, a PE ratio of 369.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.34.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

