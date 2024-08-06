Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 414,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

